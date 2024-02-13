Rays president of baseball operations Erik Neander said Tuesday that Springs (elbow) is on track to return in July or August, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Springs underwent Tommy John surgery in late April, so the timetable Neander offered up would have the left-hander back in around 16 months. Of course, it's a rough timeline at this point, and Springs will be facing workload restrictions when he does make it back. Fantasy managers shouldn't be counting on a major impact until 2025.
