Springs (elbow) is scheduled to undergo his season-ending Tommy John surgery Monday in Texas, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The operation will be performed by Dr. Keith Meister, one of the renowned specialists for athletes who are dealing with arm-related injuries. The Rays will provide an update after the surgery is performed regarding whether Springs required any additional procedures beyond repairing his UCL, but assuming the lefty requires little more than the traditional Tommy John surgery, he'll face a loose 12-to-18-month rehab and recovery process. With that in mind, Springs should be expected to miss a significant portion of the 2024 season as well.