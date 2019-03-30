Choi went 1-for-4 with two RBI in Friday's 4-2 victory over the Astros.

Choi came through with a clutch base hit in the third inning, plating a pair of runs on a single to center. After struggling to find playing time at the big-league level in Milwaukee, the 27-year-old is expected to have plenty of opportunities in the designated hitter slot and at first base for Tampa Bay in 2019.