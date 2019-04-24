Wendle went 1-for-4 with an RBI single in a win over the Royals on Tuesday, his first hit in three games since returning from a hamstring injury.

The versatile infielder had gone 0-for-9 in his first two games since coming off the injured list, and despite snapping that brief slump Tuesday, he's now hitting just .050 over a small sample of 22 plate appearances. Wendle slashed an impressive .300/.354/.435 last season over 545 trips to the plate, so his current line shapes up strictly as an early season outlier.