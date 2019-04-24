Rays' Joey Wendle: Gets first hit since return
Wendle went 1-for-4 with an RBI single in a win over the Royals on Tuesday, his first hit in three games since returning from a hamstring injury.
The versatile infielder had gone 0-for-9 in his first two games since coming off the injured list, and despite snapping that brief slump Tuesday, he's now hitting just .050 over a small sample of 22 plate appearances. Wendle slashed an impressive .300/.354/.435 last season over 545 trips to the plate, so his current line shapes up strictly as an early season outlier.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
What's the trade value of rising rookies Pete Alonso and Fernando Tatis? Scott White shares...
-
Waivers and Tuesday's Winners/Losers
Did we learn anything from Chris Sale's most recent start? Heath Cummings isn't sure.
-
Fantasy baseball hitting matchups, Wk. 5
SportsLine's weekly hitting matchup analyzer just made the call on every team this week
-
Can plate discipline identify breakouts?
Swing at good pitches; don't swing at bad ones. It seems simple enough. Here are four hitters...
-
Top 35 IL stash rankings
While a whole host of players landed on the IL this weekend, others are nearing a return. Scott...
-
Jose Ramirez and other buy-lows
People are beginning to worry about Jose Ramirez, but Scott White thinks it's a great opportunity...