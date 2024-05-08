Aranda (finger) went 4-for-5 with a double, a walk, an RBI and two runs scored in a rehab appearance with Triple-A Durham on Tuesday.

Aranda has been on a rehab assignment since April 26 and went hitless in his first 19 at-bats. However, he's since seen some improved results, collecting at least one hit in three straight games. The Rays may let him continue to heat up with Durham, but Aranda should be back with the big-league club soon. He also should have the chance to get regular at-bats upon activation at a combination of second base, third base and designated hitter.