Aranda went 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored Wednesday against the Red Sox.

Aranda was in the lineup for the first time this season since being activated from the injured list Tuesday. He started at second base and served as the cleanup hitter, bumping Amed Rosario from the starting lineup. Aranda will likely have to continue to hit well to maintain playing time, as the Rays have a crowded infield that resulted in Rosario and Richie Palacios competing for plate appearances prior to Aranda's activation.