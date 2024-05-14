Aranda (finger) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports.

Aranda fractured his finger just days before Opening Day and was forced to get surgery. After completing his 4-to-6 weeks of rehab, Aranda will return to the big league roster, pushing Austin Shenton to Triple-A Durham. In 55 plate appearances with Durham, Aranda slashed .196/.327/.283 with 20 strikeouts. He should see plenty of action at designation hitter but is not in the lineup Tuesday in Boston.