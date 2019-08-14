De Leon was optioned to Triple-A Durham following Wednesday's loss to the Padres, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.

De Leon was recalled prior to the contest and made his first major-league appearance since 2017, allowing one run on one hit hit with three strikeouts and two walks over two frames. The 27-year-old returns to Durham, where he has a 3.65 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 64:24 K:BB over 44.1 innings this season.