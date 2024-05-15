Caminero made his first start of the season at second base with Triple-A Durham on Tuesday and went 3-for-6 with a home run, two RBI and an additional run.

The start at second base came on the same day Brandon Lowe visited a specialist due to continued concerns with his right oblique. Lowe ultimately received good news, and the expectation is that he will be able to resume his rehab assignment with Durham soon. However, it's notable that the Rays seem to be prepping Caminero as a contingency plan at second base, a position he hadn't started a game at since 2022. Caminero is slashing a robust .316/.385/.582 with seven long balls on the season. Prior to Tuesday, he had been exclusively playing third base for Durham.