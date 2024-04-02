Caminero (quadriceps) was placed on the 7-day injured list Monday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Topkin notes that this is relatively good news for Caminero, who was diagnosed with a left quad strain after being lifted from Sunday's action with Triple-A Durham. If all goes well, Caminero could return to play sometime next week.
