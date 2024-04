Caminero went 4-for-5 with a double, two home runs and three RBI on Sunday with Triple-A Durham.

Caminero was sidelined for two weeks early in the season with a quad injury. In nine games since, he's gone 11-for-36 with seven extra-base hits while striking out at a 23.1 percent clip. The Rays have had a mediocre lineup, and Jonathan Aranda (finger) is nearing a return, but Caminero should still make his way to Tampa Bay at some point in the current campaign.