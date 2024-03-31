Caminero suffered a left quadriceps injury in Sunday's Triple-A matchup with Norfolk, Kristie Ackert of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Prior to exiting the contest, Caminero went 2-for-3 with a solo homer, a single, a walk and two runs scored. He pulled up lame running to first base before having to be helped off the field. The Rays' top prospect is expected to undergo further evaluation Monday and his status moving forward will be worth monitoring.