Caminero (quad) took batting practice and fielded grounders prior to Triple-A Durham's game Tuesday, Patrick Kinas of Westwood One Sports reports.
Caminero is eligible for activation from the 7-day injured list now and his return looks to be imminent as long as he can avoid a setback with his left quad. The 20-year-old went 4-for-12 with a home run in his first three games for Durham before getting injured. All three starts for Caminero came at third base.
More News
-
Rays' Junior Caminero: Lands on MiLB IL•
-
Rays' Junior Caminero: Suffers quad injury•
-
Rays' Junior Caminero: Sent down to minor-league camp•
-
Rays' Junior Caminero: Unlikely to make Opening Day roster•
-
Rays' Junior Caminero: Not in Game 1 lineup•
-
Rays' Junior Caminero: Hits first major-league home run•