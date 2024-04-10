Caminero (quad) took batting practice and fielded grounders prior to Triple-A Durham's game Tuesday, Patrick Kinas of Westwood One Sports reports.

Caminero is eligible for activation from the 7-day injured list now and his return looks to be imminent as long as he can avoid a setback with his left quad. The 20-year-old went 4-for-12 with a home run in his first three games for Durham before getting injured. All three starts for Caminero came at third base.