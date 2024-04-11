Caminero (quadriceps) could return from the 7-day injured list by this weekend, Marc Topkin reports.

Caminero landed on the injured list after his third game with Triple-A Durham but is nearing a return after engaging in a workout Tuesday without issue. While the Rays appear intent on giving him some plate appearances in the minors, their plans could change with each of Brandon Lowe (oblique), Jonathan Aranda (finger) and Taylor Walls (hip) sidelined.