Triple-A Durham reinstated Caminero (quadricep) from its 7-day injured list ahead of Sunday's game against Lehigh Valley.

Caminero will make his return to the Triple-A lineup for the first time March 31 after he injured his left quad in Durham's season-opening series. Before getting hurt, Caminero went 4-for-12 with a home run, two walks and one stolen base in three games with Durham. The 20-year-old will play on an everyday basis for Durham and will likely be the top option for a promotion if the Rays lose one of their regular infielders for any length of time down the road.