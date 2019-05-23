Kiermaier went 1-for-3 with a walk and a three-run home run in Wednesday's 8-1 win over the Dodgers.

The blast was his second in three games, and it extended his modest hitting streak to five games. Kiermaier's .234/.300/.421 slash line on the season comes with four homers, six steals, 17 RBI and 20 runs in 43 games, but it's the latter number that's been the most important given the injury issues that have plagued the 29-year-old throughout his career.