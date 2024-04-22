Kiermaier is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Royals.
Kiermaier will head to the bench after he had started each of the previous four games in center field, going 5-for-13 with two doubles, one walk, two runs and two RBI over that stretch. Daulton Varsho will shift over to center field in Kiermaier's place while Davis Schneider draws a start in left field.
