Kiermaier is day-to-day after hurting both his back and shoulder in Sunday's game against Toronto, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Kiermaier hurt his back while crashing into the outfield wall and later felt his shoulder grab while at the plate. He was pulled for Austin Meadows in the eighth inning. Neither injury appears to be a major one. Meadows would likely be in contention for more at-bats should Kiermaier miss an extended period.