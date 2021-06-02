site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rays-kevin-kiermaier-takes-seat-against-left-hander-782256 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Takes seat against left-hander
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Kiermaier isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Yankees.
Kiermaier hit his first home run of the season Tuesday, but he'll get a breather with southpaw Jordan Montgomery starting Wednesday. Brett Phillips will take over in center field and bat ninth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Dan Schneier
• 7 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read