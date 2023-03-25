Patino was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Saturday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Patino was in the mix for the Rays' fifth starter spot, but his 11.17 ERA and 1.86 WHIP this spring will cause him to open the year in the minors. Patino has struggled to a 5.10 ERA in 114.2 career major-league innings, including an awful 8.10 ERA in six starts last season, but he's still just 23 years old. A strong month in the minors could easily see him return to the majors for the bulk of the year, but for now, it will be Yonny Chirinos or Josh Fleming who opens the year as the Rays' fifth starter.