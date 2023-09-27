Margot went 4-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's victory over Boston.

After a relatively quiet season, Margot's been hot down the stretch, going 11-for-22 (.500) with just two strikeouts in his last six games. Still, the 28-year-old outfielder hasn't offered much in the way of fantasy production -- his last homer came on June 15 while he's only stolen a pair of bases in that span (40 games). Overall, Margot's slashing .264/.310/.369 with three homers, nine steals, 38 runs scored and 36 RBI across 319 plate appearances this season. He should continue to see regular playing time in the Rays' outfield to close out the year with Randy Arozarena (quadriceps) day-to-day and both Luke Raley (neck) and Jose Siri (hand) on the IL.