Margot went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Sunday's win over the Blue Jays.

Margot's home run was came in the fourth inning off Will Parsons. It was his first home run in 43 games since June 15. The 28-year-old finished with at least a hit in nine of his last 10 games and finishes the regular season slashing .264/.310/.376 with four homers, 38 RBI, 39 runs, nine steals and an 18:55 BB:K in 336 plate appearances. He'll hold down a depth role in the outfield for the Rays' upcoming playoff run.