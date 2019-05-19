Duffy (hamstring) started at shortstop in High-A Charlotte's loss to Clearwater on Saturday and went 0-for-2 with a walk.

Duffy is now hitting just .083 in his rehab assignment despite the low level of competition, but of overriding importance is that he's remained free of setbacks. The fact he played shortstop Saturday hints at the possibility he might see time there at the big-league level when he returns if Willy Adames and Daniel Robertson continue to underperform, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.