Duffy (heel) logged three innings at shortstop and took three at-bats for the Rays' instructional league squad Monday, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Duffy (heel) will end up missing the entire 2017 season after enduring multiple setbacks from offseason surgery to address a left heel injury, but the infielder appears determined to get some work to ease any concerns the Rays may have about his health heading into next spring. It's expected that Duffy will work deeper in his subsequent appearances in instructional league games, with the end goal of eventually playing a full nine-inning contest. Assuming Duffy's heel presents no further complications heading into next spring, he should be given every opportunity to vie for a starting job a shortstop, even if the Rays retain the arbitration-eligible Adeiny Hechavarria.