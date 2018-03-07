Rays' Matt Duffy: Successful return Tuesday
Duffy (back) went 1-for-2 in Tuesday's 9-1 Grapefruit League loss to the Red Sox.
Duffy looked back to full health in his return, adding a nifty play along the third-base line on a Rusney Castillo chopper in the fifth to his single in two at-bats, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports. The oft-injured infielder, who's expected to be the everyday third baseman in 2018, missed all of last season following heel surgery but reports that his recent absence carries no long-term concerns. "Back feels fine, and the heel feels better than when my back started to hurt. I feel great. ... [The back problem] is just one of those things I've dealt with in the past. Sometimes I'll have to take a little time off. Spring Training, probably best to just take care of it."
