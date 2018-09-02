Duffy is out of the lineup for Sunday's series finale at Cleveland, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Duffy has a .368/.432/.421 slash line with six multi-hit efforts in the last nine games, but will head to the bench against Indians' right-hander Carlos Carrasco. Joey Wendle will slide over to third base for the Rays while Brandon Lowe gets the start at second base.

