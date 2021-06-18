Wacha is not fully stretched out for his anticipated start Friday against the Mariners, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

Wacha is set to rejoin the rotation in place of Tyler Glasnow (elbow), though he may not be able to work deep into the game. Though he has served as a starter at various points in the season, Wacha has not completed more than three innings in any of his last six outings. He did manage to throw 25-30 pitches in an extended bullpen session, but will likely remain limited Friday.