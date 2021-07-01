Wacha allowed five runs on seven hits and two walks while tossing three relief innings during Wednesday's loss to the Nationals. He struck out five and did not factor in the decision

Tampa Bay opted to use Drew Rasmussen as an opener ahead of Wacha despite the right-hander coming off a strong start in his previous outing against Boston. Wacha entered in the bottom of the fourth trailing 6-5 and Washington didn't take long to extend its lead following his entrance. Solo homers in the fourth and fifth extended the Nationals' lead to 8-5 before Wacha yielded three more runs in the sixth. Wacha now holds a 5.26 ERA following the shaky outing, but he still figures to take the ball in some form during next week's series against Cleveland.