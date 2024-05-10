Fairbanks (arm) is back from Triple-A Durham and will likely be activated this weekend, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Fairbanks had his second rehab appearance in Durham on Thursday which likely went well, as the Rays closer is set to return as soon as the weekend. The 30-year-old righty has only appeared in eight games so far this season with 10:8 K:BB through seven innings pitched, but he was Tampa Bay's go-to closer in the 2023 season where he finished out with a 2.58 ERA and 68 strikeouts across 24.0 IP.