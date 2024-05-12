Fairbanks struck out one in a perfect inning Saturday versus the Yankees in his first appearance since returning from the injured list.

Fairbanks was activated from the IL earlier in the day following a nearly three-week absence with a nerve issue. Rays manager Kevin Cash put him right to work, asking him to preserve a five-run lead in the ninth. Fairbanks did so without a sweat, needing just 11 pitches to complete the 1-2-3 frame. The 30-year-old now sits on a 7.88 ERA and 11:8 K:BB over eight innings this season. Despite the ugly numbers, Fairbanks should still be the clear favorite for saves in Tampa Bay's bullpen, as long as he's healthy.