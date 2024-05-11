The Rays reinstated Fairbanks (arm) from the 15-day injured list Saturday, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports.

Fairbanks played in two games with Triple-A Durham on his rehab assignment, and he threw one scoreless inning with a strikeout in his last outing Thursday. The right-hander joined the Rays on Friday, and he will be available for the weekend series against the Yankees. Before landing on the IL on April 22 with a nerve issue in his throwing arm, Fairbanks logged three saves in eight outings with a 9.00 ERA, 2.29 WHIP and 10:8 K:BB over seven frames.