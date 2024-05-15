Fairbanks struck out two and didn't allow a baserunner across a scoreless inning Tuesday against the Red Sox.
Fairbanks was briefly sidelined due to a cut on his throwing hand, but he returned to pitch the ninth inning of a tied game Tuesday. He showed no ill effects from the injury and has turned in two scoreless outings since returning from a nerve issue in his arm.
