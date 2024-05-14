Rays manager Kevin Cash said Fairbanks (finger) is available for Tuesday's game against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The right-hander was unavailable Monday due to a cut on his index finger, but he's good to go for Tuesday's contest. Fairbanks was reinstated from the injured list Saturday and delivered a scoreless frame in his lone appearance since being activated.
More News
-
Rays' Pete Fairbanks: Dealing with cut on throwing hand•
-
Rays' Pete Fairbanks: Scoreless frame in return from IL•
-
Rays' Pete Fairbanks: Reinstated from IL•
-
Rays' Pete Fairbanks: Likely to return this weekend•
-
Rays' Pete Fairbanks: Set for another rehab appearance•
-
Rays' Pete Fairbanks: May get another rehab outing•