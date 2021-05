Fairbanks notched the save Wednesday against the Orioles after giving up one run on two hits and a walk across one inning.

Fairbanks entered the game in the bottom of the ninth with the Rays holding a three-run cushion, and while he found himself with runners on the corners and two outs, he retired Maikel Franco on a groundout to end the game. This was Fairbanks' first save of the campaign, and he's yet to give up more than one run in any of the seven appearances he's made so far.