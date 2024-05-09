Fairbanks (arm) will make a second rehab appearance with Triple-A Durham on Thursday, MLB.com reports.
The Rays were uncommitted to Fairbanks' status after he made an initial rehab appearance Tuesday. Assuming Thursday's outing goes according to plan, he may be back with the team as soon as its weekend series against the Yankees.
