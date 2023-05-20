Fairbanks picked up the save during Friday's 1-0 win over the Brewers, tossing a scoreless ninth in which he allowed one hit. He struck out one and did not issue a walk.

Fairbanks blew a save and took the loss in his last appearance, but he bounced back with a solid outing versus Milwaukee. He gave up a leadoff single to Jesse Winker and eventually allowed the game-tying run to reach third with two outs, but Fairbanks retired Tyrone Taylor to end the game. Fairbanks is now 4-for-5 in save chances this year and continues to operate as a co-closer with Jason Adam, who's 5-for-8 in save opportunities.