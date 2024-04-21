Fairbanks was unavailable to pitch Saturday versus the Yankees due to stomach issues, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Fairbanks wasn't even at the ballpark, as he was told to remain at the team hotel with his illness. It explains why Garrett Cleavinger was called upon for the save chance in the 10th inning Saturday (which he converted). Fairbanks has had a rocky start to the season with a 9.00 ERA and eight walks over seven innings, but he's been tagged with only one blown save. Once he feels well enough to pitch, Fairbanks still looks like the best bet to receive the Rays' next save opportunity.