The Rays placed Fairbanks on the 15-day injured list Monday with a nerve-related issue, Ryan Bass of Bally Sports Sun reports.

The Rays haven't provided any further details regarding the injury at this time, but it would appear unrelated to the stomach issue that had idled Fairbanks over the weekend. A timetable for the reliever's return could become clearer in the coming days as more is known about his condition. Jason Adam should be first in line for saves in the Rays bullpen sans Fairbanks, though it's possible manager Kevin Cash uses more of a committee approach to the ninth inning.