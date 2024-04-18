Fairbanks (0-2) blew the save and took the loss Wednesday, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks over one inning against the Angels. He didn't generate a strikeout.

Fairbanks entered the ninth frame with a one-run advantage but was unable to come away with his fourth save of the campaign. Instead, he surrendered a pair of runs, which could have been many more as he stranded a pair of Angels in scoring position by getting Logan O'Hoppe to fly out and end the inning. Fairbanks has endured a shaky start to 2024, having given up a run in five of his eight appearances. However, Wednesday's outing marked his first blown save of the season.