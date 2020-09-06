Arozarena, who entered Saturday's loss to the Marlins as a pinch hitter and went 2-for-2, is now hitting .364 across his first 14 plate appearances of the season.

The multi-talented outfielder has essentially been tormenting opposing arms since his High-A days back in 2017 with the Cardinals organization, with Arozarena seemingly getting more effective the higher in the minors he climbed. The 25-year-old's .358/.435/.593 slash line at Triple-A Memphis in 2019 was preceded by even more impressive .396/.455/.681 figures at Double-A Springfield a year earlier. Arozarena then hit .300 over his first 23 big-league plate appearances with the Cardinals last season, and his early work with the Rays implies he's picking up where he left off. Arozarena has now hit safely in three of the last four games, and his ability to play all three outfield spots coupled with his impressive bat work could continue to afford him semi-regular playing time at minimum.