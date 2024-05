The Cubs traded Lovelady to the Rays on Saturday in exchange for Jeff Belge.

Lovelady was cast off the Cubs' 40-man roster Tuesday following the acquisition of Tyson Miller, but he will get another shot with a big-league club as he joins Tampa Bay. Lovelady hasn't found much success in the majors this season, allowing five earned runs across 5.2 innings since being selected from Triple-A in late April. Jacob Waguespack (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day IL in a corresponding move.