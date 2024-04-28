The Cubs selected Lovelady's contract from Triple-Iowa on Sunday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The left-hander failed to make Chicago's season-opening roster but will join the big club a month into the season. Lovelady struggled out of the bullpen at Iowa with a 5.84 ERA and 1.90 WHIP, though he did have a 20:1 K:BB across 12.1 innings.