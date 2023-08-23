The Athletics transferred Lovelady (forearm) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Wednesday.

Lovelady's move to the 60-day IL was merely a formality after he had already been ruled out for the season with a strained left forearm. The transaction opens up a spot on the 40-man roster for left-hander Sean Newcomb, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday.