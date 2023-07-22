Athletics manager Mark Kotsay announced Saturday that Lovelady (forearm) has been shut down for the remainder of the season, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Kotsay didn't provide any other information, but Lovelady's weekend visit with Dr. Neal ElAttrache apparently didn't yield encouraging news for his injured left forearm. The 28-year-old reliever finishes the 2023 campaign with a 4.63 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 24:10 K:BB in 23.1 innings.