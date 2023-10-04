The Athletics outrighted Lovelady (forearm) to Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Lovelady held a 4.63 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 24:10 K:BB through 23.1 innings of relief this season with the A's before missing the entire second half because of a severe left forearm strain. The 28-year-old southpaw is officially off the 40-man roster in Oakland, though he'll remain part of the organization for the time being.