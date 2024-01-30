Lovelady signed a minor-league contract with the Cubs on Monday, Driveline Baseball reports.

Lovelady had a throwing session at Driveline on Monday and came out of it with a deal from the Cubs. The left-handed reliever missed a chunk of the 2023 season with a strained forearm, but it would appear he is now healthy. Lovelady holds a career 5.26 ERA and 64:25 K:BB over 65 innings covering parts of four major-league seasons.