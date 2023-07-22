Lovelady is slated to undergo further evaluation on his injured forearm with Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles, the team's official site reports.

The details surrounding Lovelady's forearm issues have been somewhat murky, and the fact he'll be undergoing further consultation suggests they may be a bit more complex than initially believed. The southpaw was placed on the injured list on July 14 retroactive to July 11, and he remains shut down from throwing for the time being.