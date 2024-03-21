The Cubs reassigned Lovelady to minor-league camp Thursday.
Lovelady had attended camp as a non-roster invitee after joining the Cubs on a minor-league deal over the winter. The right-hander logged a 4.63 ERA and 1.07 WHIP across 23.1 innings in 27 appearances out of Oakland's bullpen in 2023, but he fell short in his bid for a spot in the Cubs' Opening Day relief corps.
More News
-
Cubs' Richard Lovelady: Signs MiLB deal with Cubs•
-
Athletics' Richard Lovelady: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Athletics' Richard Lovelady: Goes to 60-day IL•
-
Athletics' Richard Lovelady: Shut down for season•
-
Athletics' Richard Lovelady: Undergoing further evaluation•
-
Athletics' Richard Lovelady: Back on IL•