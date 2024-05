Palacios went 2-for-3 with a walk, a run and a stolen base Wednesday against the Brewers.

Palacios was the lone offensive bright spot for the Rays on Wednesday, and he now has three multi-hit efforts in his last five starts. He also stole his third base in that span Wednesday, bringing his total to four on the season. Palacios has a large-side platoon role in right field and has maintained an impressive 163 wRC+ and .395 wOBA across 87 plate appearances on the campaign.