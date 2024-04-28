Palacios went 3-for-3 with a home run, two runs, two RBI, three walks and two stolen bases in Saturday's extra-inning loss to the White Sox.

Palacios put up a salivating fantasy stat line Saturday, reaching base six times and contributing both a two-run homer and a pair of steals. The outfielder had been in a bit of a slump coming in, collecting just one hit over his previous 11 at-bats. Palacios has had a solid season overall though, slashing .298/.429/.491 with three homers, five RBI, 13 runs, three thefts and a 12:18 BB:K while largely serving on the strong side of a right-field platoon in the absence of Josh Lowe (oblique/hamstring).